On April 20, 3 drones and 1 cruise missile were shot down, - Air forces

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the operational situation regarding the military confrontation in the sky.

As reported by Censor.NET this was announced on Facebook by the Air Force Command.

The message states: "Due to unfavorable weather conditions on April 20, the combat aircraft of the Russian occupiers were almost never used in areas of active hostilities. However, the enemy continues to use missiles and drones of various types.

During the day on April 20, the air defense of the Land Forces and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four air targets of the Russian occupiers: 3 drones (type "Orlan-10"); 1 cruise missile ".

