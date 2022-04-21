In Southern direction on April 20 34 occupants, 7 units of equipment are destroyed, - Operational command "South"

Operational Command "South" has published operational information on countering Russian aggression in the South.

As reported by Censor.NET this is stated on the official Facebook page of OС "South".

The statement said: "At the end of the fifty-sixth day of our confrontation with the enemy invasion, the forces of protection and defense of the southern regions continue to fight on the occupied frontier.

In the Kherson region, the occupiers intensified preparations for the referendum. The date of imitation of the will of the people was postponed to April 27. Trying to speed up the legalization of the occupying power, as always, ignore all laws and regulations. The fact that the referendum is scheduled for the middle of the week on a working day further emphasizes that the will of the local population is not of interest to the invaders, and the result is known in the prepared scenario.

Meanwhile, the settlements of the region are under constant fire. The enemy tried to continue the assault around Oleksandrivka but was unsuccessful.

Our reconnaissance unit discovered and destroyed two hidden enemy observation posts.

In the Mykolayiv region, in settlements near the administrative border with the Kherson region, the occupiers are forcing the local population to elect a new local government loyal to the invaders under the threat of weapons by fake voting. Meanwhile, the enemy continues artillery blows on inhabited quarters and civilians and Mykolayiv and the area.





At the same time, hostile attempts to conduct air reconnaissance with the help of the Orlan-10 drone met with a well-aimed shot from the small arms of our units, and the reconnaissance drone was destroyed.

The total losses of the enemy on the southern border of our defense amounted to 34 racists and 7 units of equipment, including a tank, self-propelled howitzer "Msta-C", multiple launch rocket systems, and other armored, automobile, engineering equipment.

The naval group of enemies in the Black Sea has not changed in number or tactics.

The situation in the Transnistrian-Moldovan republic regarding the training or transfer of troops is constantly monitored.

Southern security and defense forces in all directions are ready to respond to hostilities.