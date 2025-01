Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Bashev (Beck) died on April 19 in battle against the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Daria Andrusenko-Yakotyuk, Censor.NET reports.

"On April 19, 2022, my soul, heart, lungs died ... On April 19, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Bashev "Beck" died. A man who is born once a century and whom I was lucky enough to call my beloved," the statement reads.

