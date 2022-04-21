News

4 more aid flights arrived in Ukraine from USA, including howitzers - Pentagon

19 96976
сша,гаубиця
In the last 24 hours, four more planes arrived in Ukraine from the United States with military assistance, which includes howitzer artillery systems.

This was announced by a high-ranking official of the US Department of Defense at a closed briefing for journalists on April 20, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Four more flights have arrived in the last 24 hours since the announcement of $ 800 million in military aid (US $ 800 million military aid package - ed.), and some of those flights included howitzers," a Pentagon official said.

Also, according to a US Department of Defense official, Ukrainian instructors have already begun training on this type of weapon.

"These exercises will last about a week, after which the instructors will return to Ukraine to train their colleagues," he said.

Watch more: Soldiers of SOF blew up bridge directly in front of column of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

TOP news
all news