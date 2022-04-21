4 more aid flights arrived in Ukraine from USA, including howitzers - Pentagon

In the last 24 hours, four more planes arrived in Ukraine from the United States with military assistance, which includes howitzer artillery systems.

This was announced by a high-ranking official of the US Department of Defense at a closed briefing for journalists on April 20, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Four more flights have arrived in the last 24 hours since the announcement of $ 800 million in military aid (US $ 800 million military aid package - ed.), and some of those flights included howitzers," a Pentagon official said.

Also, according to a US Department of Defense official, Ukrainian instructors have already begun training on this type of weapon.

"These exercises will last about a week, after which the instructors will return to Ukraine to train their colleagues," he said.

