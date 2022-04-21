Occupiers postponed date of "referendum" on accession of Kherson region to "DPR"

The Russian occupiers postponed the date of the "referendum" in the Kherson region on joining the "DPR".

According to Censor.NET, OC "South" reports about it on Facebook.

The message reads: "In the Kherson region, the occupiers have intensified preparations for the referendum. The date of imitation of the will of the people was postponed to April 27. Trying to speed up the legalization of the occupying power, as always, ignore all laws and regulations. The fact that the referendum is scheduled for the middle of the week further emphasizes on a working day that the local population is not interested in the will of the local population, and the result is known in the prepared scenario. "

