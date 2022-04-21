Enemy continues offensive in east and increases technical support systems in Slobozhansky direction. Wounded occupiers are placed in Balakleya city hospital, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fifty-seventh era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

It is noted that the enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In addition, it is reported that in the Volyn, Polissya, and Sversky areas the enemy did not take active action, no changes in the state and position of groups of his troops were detected.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to increase the system of technical support.

"In Balakleya, the wounded Russian servicemen began to be placed in the city polyclinic, despite the fact that the hospital for the Russian military is equipped in the building of the local music school. The placement of the occupiers in the city polyclinic testifies to a significant increase in the number of wounded and problems with their further medical evacuation, "the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to partially block and shell the city of Kharkiv.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling along the entire line of contact.

In the Kherson region, the invaders plan to organize the forced mobilization of the population for war with Ukraine. At the same time, the occupiers set a goal to completely stop the humanitarian support of the region from the Ukrainian authorities. The terror of the population continues.

Yes, in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region, representatives of the Russian occupation forces held a meeting with the local population, declaring that the "green corridors" will no longer exist, forbidding people to leave the village. In addition, they warned that in case of shelling of their positions by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders will start shelling the settlement. The occupiers continue to patrol the apartments and conduct searches," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit four air targets in the previous day: three unmanned aerial vehicles and one cruise missile.

Nine enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, one tank, ten armored units and two vehicles, one artillery system, two special engineering units, an anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy ammunition depot have been destroyed.

