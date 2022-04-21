Russia renounced Easter Armistice during UN meeting. VIDEO
This was announced on Twitter by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia, Censor.NET informs.
"The position of the Moscow Fuhrer was voiced in a few hours at the Security Council. Listen, you too! I am not the only one who regularly tolerates this trio," he wrote and published a video.
The representative of the Russian Federation stated that the truce allegedly "in practice is a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a respite so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, MANPADS, as well as arrange provocations and launch fakes about Russian soldiers. "
.@antonioguterres called for an "Easter humanitarian break" on 21 April to organize humanitarian corridors and evacuate civilians. The position of the Moscow Fuhrer was announced in a few hours at the Security Council Listen and you! It is not for me alone to tolerate this trio on a regular basis pic.twitter.com/mV0YkHSGfQ— Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 20, 2022