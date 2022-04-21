Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 208 children have died, 376 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 584 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. At the same time, 208 children died. And 376 received injuries of varying severity.

According to Cansor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 119, Kyiv - 113, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 57, Kherson - 44, Mykolaiv - 41, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 25, capital - 16, Sumy - 16 , Zhytomyr - 15.

Watch more: Russia renounced Easter Armistice during UN meeting. VIDEO

April 20 due to artillery fire by the Russian military with. Nova Zorya, Bilozersky district, Kherson region, and two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed when a shell hit a residential building.

On April 20, an 11-year-old girl was injured in a shelling of civilian infrastructure in Mykolayiv.

The body of a 15-year-old teenage girl who received a fatal lung injury was found during the recording of criminal offenses committed in the village of Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

It became known that in the first half of March 2022 in the village. Klavdiyevo-Tarasovo, Bucha district, Kyiv region, the Russian military shot dead a civilian car with a man and his two daughters, aged 7 and 11. The children were seriously injured. The youngest child died without regaining consciousness, and the eldest was rescued.

Also during the recording of criminal offenses committed in the Kiev region, it was established that on March 4 as a result of shelling in the village. A father and his 7-year-old daughter were injured in Horenychi.

It became known that on March 13, a 13-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of the town of Kreminna in the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk region.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,141 educational institutions, 99 of which were completely destroyed.