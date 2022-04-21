Yesterday 4 evacuation buses left Mariupol along humanitarian corridor. Today evacuation will continue, - Vereshchuk

Yesterday, four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol by the humanitarian corridor. The evacuation of women, children and the elderly will continue today.

This was announced on Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"As for Mariupol: four evacuation buses managed to leave the city along yesterday's humanitarian corridor. They spent the night in Berdyansk and are now heading to Vasylivka. We are waiting for them in Zaporizhia soon," Vereshchuk said.

"Today we continue to evacuate women, children and the elderly. Boarding buses on Shevchenko Boulevard on the ring road near the Port City shopping center at 14.00. The security situation is difficult. There may be changes. Please follow official reports," the Ukrainian minister added. .

