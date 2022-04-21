Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 21 thousand people, 172 aircraft, 151 helicopters, 829 tanks and 2,118 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 21, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 21 thousand people.

According to Censor.NEТ with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 21,000 people were eliminated,

tanks - 829 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2118 units,

artillery systems - 393 units,

MLRS - 136 units,

AAWS - 67 units,

aircraft - 172 units,

helicopters - 151 units,

vehicles - 1508 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

fuel tanks - 76,

UAV operational and tactical level - 166.

Special equipment - 27.

SRBM systems - 4.

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.