Macron accused Le Pen of dependence on Russia and promised to support Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that if re-elected, he would continue to help Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

He stated this during a televised debate on the eve of the second round of the presidential election, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We need to continue to support Ukraine so that it can resist, so that Kyiv does not fall. We need to help it financially," said the French president.

Macron stressed that he considers it necessary to "increase pressure" on Russia. At the same time, in his opinion, France should work to ensure that the conflict does not spread to other countries.

The President stated that he was ready to work to ensure that Russia first agreed to a ceasefire in Ukraine and later withdrew troops from Ukrainian territory.

Macron devoted a significant part of his speech to the fact that Le Pen took a loan from a Russian bank a few years ago to finance his party's activities. According to him, this means that it "depends on the Russian government."

Le Pen told Macron that she depended on Russia, and her only obligation was to return the money given to her. Le Pen also said that she took a loan from Russia, because the French government created such conditions when it could not do so at home.