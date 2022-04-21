Shoygu announced "capture" of Mariupol, Putin ordered to cancel assault on "Azovstal". VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the storming of the industrial zone in Mariupol inexpedient.

He noted this during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, Censor.NET reports.

"I think it is inexpedient to storm the proposed industrial zone in Mariupol. I order it to be abolished. This is the case when we should think about saving the lives and health of our soldiers and officers," Putin said.

In his turn, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu reported to Putin on the alleged liberation of Mariupol.

"Mariupol was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, and the remnants of nationalist groups hid in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant," Shoygu said.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, about 2,000 people "from the Ukrainian forces hid at Azovstal, they are securely blocked."

