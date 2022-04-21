War may end with negotiations between Zelensky and Putin - Podoliak

Russia's war against Ukraine can end in direct talks between the two heads of state.

The adviser to the head of Office of the President Mikhail Podoliak declared it on air of a telethon

"This is what the team of lawyers, consultants and the negotiating team from the Ukrainian side are working on today. Accordingly, we hope that the positions of President Volodymyr Zelensky will be extremely strong in these talks," he said.

Mykhailo Podoliak is convinced that Zelensky will be able to convey key, fundamental things for Ukraine to Putin during the talks.

At the same time, according to Podoliak, we need to wait for the situation in Donbas to develop.

"They have enough resources, enough missiles, unfortunately they continue to bomb our cities. They still have manpower and equipment that they do not mind destroying in our fields. So let's wait a while, and then we can already judge positions of the parties, first of all the President of Ukraine, at the future bilateral meetings ", - the adviser to the chairman of OP noted.

In his opinion, how events will develop will become clear in the next week and a half.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no choice but to win tactical victories in the east of the country today. It is fundamentally important that we remain free and do not live in the camp," Podoliak said.