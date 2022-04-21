"Human catastrophe" awaits world because of war in Ukraine - World Bank

World Bank President David Malpass has warned of a "human catastrophe" as food prices rise sharply as Russia invades Ukraine.

These include the inability of developing countries to service their large debts through the pandemic amid rising food and energy prices.

The food crisis will hit the world's poorest people hardest. Malpass said that, by historical standards, the world's food supplies are large. There is enough food in the world to feed everyone, but we need to start the process of delivering food to those who need it most.

The President of the World Bank also expressed concern about the "crisis within the crisis." According to him, "about 60% of the poorest countries are now either experiencing debt problems or are at high risk of falling into debt."

Earlier, the UN said that the war in Ukraine could lead to a "three-dimensional crisis" of food, energy and finance. These are industries that have already been hit hard by COVID-19 and climate change.