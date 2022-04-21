Belief in results of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is losing every day, - Zelensky

With each passing day, and with each new fact of Russian crimes on the territory of Ukraine, faith in the results of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is lost.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the French channel BFMTV, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our delegation is officially talking to the Russian delegation, and we are in principle in favor of a meeting at the level of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Because at the level of leaders, this war can be stopped. So far, so good. But with each passing day, with each such Bucha, with each Mariupol, with each such Volnovakha, the desire and faith that there will be a result in our negotiations is lost," Zelensky said.

