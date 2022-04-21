Zelensky on military aid to Ukraine: Relations with West have warmed, but there have been no aircraft deliveries yet. We are waiting for heavy equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky states that Ukraine expects to supply heavy equipment from Western countries in the near future, but, in particular, has not received any fighter jets as part of military assistance.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with the French TV channel BFM TV, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In fact, we do not have fighter planes. We have not had any supplies of any aircraft yet. Today I confirm that we have warm relations with the West ... and we see attempts to increase support in the direction of heavy equipment ... We are waiting for this and we think it is true that it will be with us," Zelensky said.

Regarding the supply of heavy equipment, he added that the Ukrainian side has preliminary dates and has prior guarantees.

Asked whether Ukraine had received the weapons promised by the French side, Zelensky said that "we have received some things, in detail - I am not ready to talk about it openly. But there are things that we expect and look forward to, we received a signal that we will be able to get it in the near future. "

"We are grateful to France for supporting us and to other EU countries… In particular, we are receiving medical care from France, we have received humanitarian aid and we are very much looking forward to military aid. This is true. We see letters about specific things and we are waiting for that. I will tell you frankly, I believe in the people of France and I believe in the leadership of your country that we will still be able to get all this, and it will increase the capacity of our defense capabilities," Zelensky added.