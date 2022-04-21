In Kharkiv region, occupiers block settlements and shoot Ukrainian volunteers, - intelligence

The Russians completely isolate the occupied settlements from Ukraine, prohibit evacuations and do not allow volunteers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"In particular, all occupied settlements of Velykoburlutskyi district, Kharkiv region are blocked today. Departure is possible only to the territory of the Russian Federation. There is an absolute ban on the delivery of humanitarian goods from the territory controlled by Ukraine. Locals have been warned that volunteers trying to deliver help are being shot. It recently became known about the shooting of volunteers traveling from the Shevchenkove," the statement reads.

It is also known that as of April 20, there is no mobile connection in the area. Many settlements were left without electricity. ATMs do not work, and products are sold at significantly inflated prices. There is no medical care or supply of medicines. Roads, including dirt roads, are changing.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 21 thousand people, 172 aircraft, 151 helicopters, 829 tanks and 2,118 armored vehicles. PHOTO