Russia is using vacuum bombs on large scale. Use of chemical weapons is being checked, - Zelensky

Russia uses vacuum bombs en masse during the war against Ukraine. Information about the use of chemical weapons by the aggressor is still being checked.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the French TV channel BFM TV, Censor.NET reports. .

"Different bombs are being used. We are checking the use of chemical weapons by Russia," Zelensky said when asked about the use of banned weapons by Russia in Ukraine.

"We act as people who are fair and based on facts. Professionals and specialists must take samples, and when there is evidence, we will show what chemical weapons and where they (Russians - Ed.) Used them. But first of all - the facts," he added.

Read more: In Kharkiv region, occupiers block settlements and shoot Ukrainian volunteers, - intelligence

At the same time, he confirmed the widespread use of banned vacuum bombs in Ukraine by the Russian occupiers. "As for the banned vacuum bombs, they have been used since Kharkiv and in other cities - there are many examples. There is nothing to prove, everything has already been proved there," Zelensky said.