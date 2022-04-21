Russian occupiers struck 2 rocket attacks on city of Zaporizhia, - Regional Military Administration

Around 1:00 pm the enemy once again tried to damage the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhia by rocket attacks.

This was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, as informed by Censor.NET.

"Keep calm! Two "arrivals" have been recorded in Zaporizhia. There are no casualties. The enemy has once again tried to damage the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhia by rocket strikes," the statement said.

Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration emphasizes the ban on the distribution of photo and video strikes. All the details promise later.

