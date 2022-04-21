Russians storm "Azovstal", advancing into continuous ruins, - Butusov

Fighting is already underway at the plant. Ukrainians are fighting on the last frontier, there is nowhere to retreat.

Yuriyii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

"Despite all Putin's lies, artillery and aircraft are striking, Russian infantry and tanks are storming our positions from all sides. All buildings are being completely destroyed. Russian units are advancing on solid ruins, and fighting is already underway on the territory of Azovstal. Ukrainians are fighting on the last frontier, there is nowhere to retreat from there," he wrote.

Butusov noted that now there is only one thing that matters - the lives of those who endured 57 days of endless shelling and assault in the complete encirclement.

