The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law until May 25 this year.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

300 people's deputies voted for bill # 7300 on the extension of martial law for a month until May 25.

