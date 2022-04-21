Russian occupiers forcibly deported group of Ukrainian children to Russia, Denisova

The other day a group of Ukrainian teenagers aged 14-15 was brought to one of the charitable foundations of the Russian Federation (Vladimir) from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova.

There is information that the parents of the children were killed by racists during the war. It is forbidden to search for relatives of children.

"The occupying country of Russia grossly violates the provisions of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the forcible resettlement or deportation of persons from the occupied territories and Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which establishes the obligation of states to ensure the rights of children in armed conflict, "said Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.





The Commissioner asks the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, and the Ukrainian National Center for Peacebuilding to facilitate the speedy search for and return of children.

She also appeals to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of Russia's violations of children's rights in Ukraine.

