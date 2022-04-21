In two months, SSU exposed hundreds of Internet agents who acted in favor of occupiers

In two months, the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized more than 250 powerful cyberattacks, neutralized a dozen bot farms, and blocked 50,000 social media accounts.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service on Telegram.

During this time, hundreds of Internet agents who acted in favor of the occupiers were exposed.

In Zaporizhia, the secret service exposed a boot farm with more than 50,000 fake accounts, which was run by the aggressor country to spread fakes and justify armed aggression against Ukraine.

The work of the bot farm was stopped, hardware complexes, almost 500 GSM-modules, and more than 3 thousand SIM-cards were confiscated.

A network of anonymous Telegram channels and communities on social networks has been blocked in Kyiv, calling for the physical destruction of the Ukrainian people as a nation. The organizer has been detained.

In Odessa, the SSU neutralized a pro-Russian union and prevented attempts to rock the socio-political situation in the south. Leaders and active participants were detained.

"Each of the traitors and collaborators will be held accountable for their actions by the law," the statement said.

Watch more: "60 tank engines, 26 guided missiles": SSU found warehouse in Kharkiv region with stolen components, which Russian army planned to use for repairs. VIDEO