Intelligence released data on Russian commanders, whose subordinates fired upon on Kharkiv and Sumy regions

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine obtained data about Russian war criminals, who belong to the highest command staff, which knowingly obey the orders of the Putin regime to destroy Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the information was published by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

SHUVAEV Georgy Ivanovich - Chief of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 1st Panzer Army (unit 73621, Bakovka, Odintsovo district, Moscow region) of the Western Military District of the RF Armed Forces, Colonel.

He is directly involved in the open military invasion of Ukraine. Involved in planning the use of artillery units of the 1st Panzer Army heavy offensive weapons of non-selective action during the shelling of settlements. Subordinate personnel shelled towns and villages in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, resulting in significant civilian casualties.





Shuvaev's biography, passport, and registration/residence address can be viewed at this link.

Read more: In Kharkiv region, occupiers block settlements and shoot Ukrainian volunteers, - intelligence

BLAZHKO Oleksandr Serhiiovych - Commander of the 288th Artillery Brigade (unit 30683, Mulino village, Nizhyhorod region) of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District of the RF Armed Forces, Colonel.

Blazhko is directly involved in the open military invasion of Ukraine. Involved in planning the use of units of the 288th Artillery Brigade heavy offensive weapons of non-selective action during the shelling of settlements. Subordinate personnel shelled towns and villages in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Blazka's data are available here.

"Bastards! Without honor, soul, and conscience. No bunker will save from punishment for serious crimes against the Ukrainian people!" - said in a statement.