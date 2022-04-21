Biden on another $800 million aid package to Ukraine: hundreds of howitzers, ammunition, tactical drones

US President Joe Biden announced today a new package of military aid for Ukraine. The package size is $ 800 million.

"I am announcing another $ 800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. It is heavy artillery, hundreds of howitzers, and hundreds of thousands of ammunition. There are also hundreds of tactical drones," he said.

The US President noted that these weapons will be effective in the plains of eastern and southern Ukraine. He stressed that he was proud of the courage of Ukrainian defenders.

Biden added that not all weapons transferred by the United States to Ukraine are reported.

In addition, the US President noted that Ukraine is receiving military aid at a record pace. He added that Washington wants to help Ukraine repel a new Russian offensive in Donbas.

