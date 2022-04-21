We are preparing to unblock Mariupol by military means, - Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the preparations for the unblocking of Mariupol by military means. However, the head of state said that help was needed from partners, including the supply of weapons.

Informs Censor.NET this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to a briefing by Zelensky following a meeting with the Prime Ministers of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

"It is difficult to say what can be done with people who do not care. It can be emphasized that the unblocking of Mariupol, like other cities, is possible in several ways. There is a military way. Need to prepare for it. And we are preparing," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the implementation of this option to unblock Mariupol requires the help of partners. He clarified that weapons are needed and already working on it.

Zelenskyi added that the second way to unblock Mariupol is diplomatic. The head of state noted that such attempts have already been made, including through Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"It has not been done yet. We have offered all options to the Russians," Zelenskyi stressed.

