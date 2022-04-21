United States will allocate $500 million for direct economic assistance to Ukraine, - Biden

The United States will provide another $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, the United States announces that we are going to provide an additional $ 500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government," Biden said. According to him, the Ukrainian government will be able to use this money to stabilize the economy, support the population and pay salaries to workers.

The American president noted that thus the total economic support of the United States to Ukraine for the last two months is $ 1 billion.

Watch more: Biden made statement about Russia's war against Ukraine. VIDEO