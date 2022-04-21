Decisive days of battle for Ukraine are ahead, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine is facing difficult days and a decisive battle for eastern Ukraine and the entire country.

He stated this at a joint press conference with the Prime Ministers of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Denmark Mette Frederiksen, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have decisive difficult days ahead, a decisive battle for our state, for our land, for the Ukrainian Donbas," the head of state stressed.

He assured that Ukraine together with its partners is doing everything possible so that the defenders could very effectively defend the Ukrainian land and protect their own lives.

Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine's needs had been brought to the attention of the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark, respectively, and stressed that he expected "an ambulance from them."

