Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 18:00 on April 21

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 21.

The statement said: "Fifty-seven days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. The enemy continued offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine continue.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions the enemy didn't take active actions, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. There is a significant reduction in the intensity of the movement of columns of Russian military equipment on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Some units of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

The situation in Slobozhanshchyna has not changed significantly. The partial blockade of Kharkiv and the destruction of the city's infrastructure by artillery continue. In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region, the occupying forces prohibit the movement of the local population towards the territory controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian side is blocked.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy tried to take full control of Mariupol. He continued to carry out airstrikes and attempted assaults in the area of ​​the seaport and the Azovstal plant.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the self-proclaimed occupation authorities announced the mobilization of males. In addition, according to available information, a so-called "referendum" is planned for May 1 in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region. And in the period May 2-10 - "census". Locals are prohibited from moving between settlements.

The shelling of Mykolayiv continues in the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position and get closer to the city but has no success.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in personnel and military equipment. According to updated data, defenders of Ukraine, the commander of the First Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Second Motorized Rifle Division of the First Tank Army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mezhuyev, was eliminated. Two members of the leadership of the same unit, Colonel Kharitonov and Lieutenant Colonel Smirnov, were also seriously injured and are being treated in Moscow.

In addition, the forced mobilization in the unrecognized territorial formations of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions significantly demoralizes the personnel of the occupying units. Unsatisfactory nutrition, low financial and material support of personnel who arrived to replenish regular units of the Russian Federation.