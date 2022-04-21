"Now Ukrainians have more tanks than Russians. And they have right to use them," Washington Post

The Pentagon estimates that Ukraine has more tanks "on the run" than Russia.

This states Washington Post, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to a senior U.S. defense official, Ukrainian troops have more tanks.

"Right now the Ukrainians have more tanks in Ukraine than the Russians ... And they certainly have the legitimacy to use them," the official said.

The comparative tank count alone is not a determinant of which side has the advantage, as Russia is orienting its invasion to focus primarily on the eastern region of Donbass and along the southern coast, where Mariupol continues to be surrounded and shelled.

But Ukraine's advantage in tanks - armored vehicles that are a powerful tool in ground combat - is a significant data point, as allies rally resources to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian forces damaged some of the Russian armored vehicles, while others were left behind after coming to a desolate state - indicating that Russia was unprepared for Ukraine's resistance.

At the same time, the official noted that about two dozen Russian battalion tactical groups were being re-equipped and re-supplied.

