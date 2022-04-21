Five civilians wounded as result of shelling by occupants in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko

Five civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During April 21, the Russians wounded five more Donbass civilians: two in Vuhledar, one each in Yampol, Zarechny and Bakhmut," the report states.

It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

