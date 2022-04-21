Bild newspaper published appeal of Mariupol defenders to German people to evacuate civilians from city

Serhii Volyna, commander of the 36th Independent Marines Brigade, appealed to the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, respectively. He asked the German authorities to help with the organization and implementation of the evacuation from Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with a reference to UNIAN, Volyna's statement was published by the German publication Bild.

"The world once stopped evil. You remember it better than anyone else. Now evil has returned. And you have the opportunity to take the right side of history and stop fascism in its infancy before it burns everything around itself," the 36 IMBr commander wrote.

Volyna said he was recording the appeal from a city under siege with no water, food, medicine, heating and electricity.

"Over 100,000 people are starving. My wounded soldiers are rotting from their wounds in the basements. Artillery, planes and even the Navy do not stop shelling us. Mariupol can still be saved! The world must finally say 'never again' and help us," Volyna said.

The commander called on Germany to act as a guarantor of safe evacuation from Mariupol. He noted that the FRG authorities are able to save more than a hundred thousand civilians and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers from an evil that "could destroy the planet".

