Due to occupant shelling, it was not possible to evacuate Mariupol residents - Vereshchuk

The Russian occupants disrupted the evacuation of Mariupol residents. Shelling began at the assembly point.

This was reported in Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Сensor.NЕТ.

"There is nothing to cheer about in Mariupol. Things are very tight. Everything is very complicated, chaotic, slow and, of course, unfair on the Russian side. It gives hope that yesterday for the first time people went directly from Mariupol to Zaporozhye ( it means those four buses that left Mariupol yesterday).



We apologize to the people of Mariupol who failed to wait for evacuation today. Shelling began at the assembly point, causing the corridor to be closed. Dear people of Mariupol, know this: as long as we have any opportunity, we will not stop trying to get you out of there! Hold on!" - she stressed.

Read more: Bild newspaper published appeal of Mariupol defenders to German people to evacuate civilians from city