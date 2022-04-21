Two civilians died as result of occupants' shell hitting car in Kharkiv region - Synehubiv

During Thursday, April 21, more than 50 enemy rocket and artillery fire struck residential areas of Kharkiv. Two people were killed.

This was stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The defense forces recorded about 50 attacks from artillery and MLRS. Unfortunately, two people were wounded in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of a shell hitting a car - two civilians were killed on the spot", - said Synehubiv.

Read more: In Kharkiv region, 9 people were killed and 25 wounded in day as result of enemy shelling