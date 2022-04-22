During April 21, 3 planes, 3 helicopters and 9 drones of Russian occupants were destroyed - Air Force

The command of the AFU Air Force reports that 15 Rashist air targets were destroyed during April 21.

The report noted: "The day of April 21 was indeed a fruitful day for the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, as 15 air targets were destroyed at once. Nine of them were operational-tactical "Orlan-10" drones.

The air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed six of them, two more Orlans were destroyed by the Airborne Assault Troops and one UAV was accounted for by the Air Force SAMs.

Almost simultaneously, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force's Command "East" destroyed two Russian aircraft in the Izyum direction. They were preliminarily Su-34s and Su-35s.

The Airborne Assault Troops supplement the statistics of downed enemy aircraft with an Su-25 attack aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter. Another Mi-8 is shot down by Marines.

The fact that soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine join the demilitarization of Russian aviation and the destruction of killer pilots by reporting the destruction of the "Alligator," a Ka-52 helicopter of the Rashists, cannot but rejoice.

Air Force aviation continues performing special tasks in the airspace of Ukraine, covering ground troops and engaging Russian occupation troops.

So, at the end of the day on April 21, 15 air targets were hit: 3 aircraft ( preliminarily Su-34, Su-35, Su-25); 3 helicopters (two Mi-8 and one Ka-52); 9 UAVs of OTR (Orlan-10).

