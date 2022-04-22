Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 208 children have died, 386 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 594 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of April 22, the official number of child victims has not changed - 208. The number of injured has increased - 386.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 120, Kyiv - 113, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 66, Kherson - 44, Mykolaiv - 41, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 25, Sumy - 17, in the city. Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

On April 20, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in an artillery shelling by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,141 educational institutions, 99 of which were completely destroyed.