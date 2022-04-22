British teach Ukrainian military to drive armored vehicles and use anti-aircraft missiles that will come to Kyiv - Johnson

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers in Britain are learning to drive 120 British armored vehicles before returning with them to take part in the war against Russia.

This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip to India, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

The British military is also teaching Ukrainian colleagues in Poland how to use anti-aircraft missiles, the prime minister said, outlining additional details of Britain's military aid to official Kyiv's armed forces.

"I can say that today we are teaching Ukrainians in Poland the use of air defense, and in the UK the use of armored vehicles," said Johnson.

As the third month of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, Britain and other Western countries have begun supplying Kyiv with standard NATO weapons that require short training periods so that Ukrainian soldiers know how to use them, the paper said.

This week, the Pentagon said it would teach some Ukrainians how to use the first batch of 18 American howitzers "outside the country" before the weapons could be used on the battlefield.

Both statements signal a step towards greater Western involvement in the war, which focused on supplying weapons to Ukrainian forces and applying broad economic sanctions against Russia.

Johnson's spokesman insists that teaching Ukrainians in the UK is not an escalation."What is causing the escalation is the actions of Putin and his regime in Ukraine. We are simply working with our allies to give Ukraine the best tools for self-defense," he said.

During a visit to Kyiv, Boris Johnson offered Ukraine military assistance in the form of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine at this crucial stage while Russia's illegal offensive continues.