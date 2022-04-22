For first time in two decades, Japan called Kurils illegally occupied by Russia
It is noted that the Northern Territories are "territory belonging to Japan, but now illegally occupied by Russia." This has not been the case since 2003, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP
This wording has not long been used in the Blue Book of Diplomacy during peace treaty talks between the two countries, the term "illegal occupation" has been used since 2003 and "territory belonging to Japan" since 2011.
The Blue Book of Diplomacy is a document that summarizes the policy of Japanese diplomacy, which has been published annually since 1957.
On March 7, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the southern part of the Kuril Islands Japan's original territories. Russia later said it would no longer continue talks with Japan on a peace treaty on the islands.