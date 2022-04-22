An-26 plane, which was performing technical flight, crashed in Zaporizhzhia region - regional military administration

On the morning of April 22, an AN-26 plane performing a technical flight crashed in the Vilniyanskyi district of the Zaporizhia region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"An emergency! An AN-26 plane crashed this morning in the Vilniyanskyi district of the Zaporizhia region. The aircraft was performing a technical flight. There are casualties. The circumstances are being clarified," the statement said.