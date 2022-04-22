Russian troops disrupt evacuation. Rubizhne under heavy shelling, bus can not be reached - Haidai

Russian troops disrupt the evacuation - Rubizhne is under fire, and the bus can not be reached.

"We will try to get to the southern part of Rubizhne by car because people are waiting to be taken away. And bring food there. Unfortunately, the evacuation bus didn't arrive - heavy artillery fire began. The Russians are not allowing the civilian population to be saved, they are blocking people in cities that are constantly under fire," Haidai said.

