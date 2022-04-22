Two enemy missiles were shot down over Kirovohrad region

The night before, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two enemy missiles in the sky over the Kirovohrad region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, as reported by Censor.NET

"Maundy Thursday in the sky over the Kirovohrad region ended with the destruction of two enemy missiles by the Ukrainian air defense. Thank our glorious Armed Forces of Ukraine for a living! We are strong together! Ukraine will win!" He said.

