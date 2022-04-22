Russia wants to establish control over Donbas and southern Ukraine and gain access to Transnistria, where "Russian-speakers are oppressed" - Minnekayev

The Russian army plans to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine and secure a land corridor to Crimea during a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, which Russia calls a "new phase of the special operation."

This was announced by the Acting Commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnekayev, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the" special operation "(full-scale war against Ukraine. - Ed.), which began just two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine. This will provide a land corridor to the Crimea, as well as affect the vital objects of the Ukrainian economy, "- said Minnekayev sharing Russia's strategic plans. The control of the Russian army over the south of Ukraine will also allow access to Transnistria, the Central Command said.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out in Transnistria, where the facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population are also emphasized," Minnekayev said.

Read more: Putin's decision to block Azovstal indicates desire to release Russian forces for offensive in eastern Ukraine, - British Defense Ministry