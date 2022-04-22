On Easter, enemy can arrange provocations. Law enforcement urges believers to be vigilant

Russian propaganda has circulated more than one statement about possible acts of violence against believers during the Easter holidays and church services in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the SSU warns about it.

"Thus, the Russian mass media are already preparing the ground for provocations by the Russian army. And they are shifting the responsibility for them to the representatives of "nationalist associations" in advance. The meanness of the enemy is enough to arrange provocations even on Easter - one of the greatest Christian holidays. Therefore, we urge Ukrainians to be especially vigilant during this period," the statement reads.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police will make every effort to ensure that Easter passes safely. However, citizens should keep in mind that our country is at war and that the enemy is ready to take any action against the civilian population. Law enforcement reminds that the Russian aggressor also has no respect for churches and shrines, as evidenced by the numerous bombings of such facilities.

In this regard, believers are advised to refrain from mass gatherings in religious buildings, and church leaders - to minimize the number of those present at the holiday services.

