Germany is ready to become guarantor of security for Ukraine. There will be no imposed peace that Putin dreams of - Scholz

Germany is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security within the framework of a peace treaty with the Russian Federation. This document will allow the Ukrainian side to defend itself in the future.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Spiegel, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the most important thing today is a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"There must be a peace treaty that will allow Ukraine to defend itself in the future. We will do everything in our power to ensure its security. And we are available as guarantors.

"There will be no imposed peace that Putin (Russian President) has long dreamed of," Scholz said.

