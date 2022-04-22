Danilov about Medvedchuk: "First interrogate, interrogate and interrogate again"

The head of the OPFL political council and Putin's godfather, Viktor Medvedchuk, is currently being questioned.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov announced this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As far as I understand, the Russians do not need Medvedchuk at all. Ms.Marchenko's efforts to address everyone and everything that needs to be exchanged, there is no such decision today. He is now testifying, he tells, as far as I know, everything that happened there, who he worked with, how he earned, and so on. Further, if there is an opportunity and if it is necessary to change this scum, so to speak, for our citizens who are in captivity, I do not see anything so strange here, but first interrogate, interrogate and interrogate again. So that we know all the "undertones" that happened, who did what, when it was. The fact that he was an agent of the Russian Federation on our territory is no longer a secret for anyone," Danilov said.

In his opinion, Medvedchuk acted more than once, he has many allies who dreamed of capturing Ukraine in two or three days.

"They dreamed that they would occupy our country in two or three days, some people with big epaulets were to head the government, they were to head all our institutions. They were top-level soldiers," Danilov said, adding that they were Ukrainian citizens.

According to him, the Russians "certainly did not prepare our country for Medvedchuk" he was supposed to be a "gray cardinal".