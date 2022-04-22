Russian Federation plans to throw on "Azovstal" Rosguard and FSB, - Skibitsky

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Putin regime plans to involve Russian guards and Russian FSB structures in a further attack on the Azovstal plant in blocked Mariupol, which is defended by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national telethon on April 22, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Journalists were asked to comment on the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not support the idea of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, who proposed a massive assault on Azovstal. Skibitsky stressed that the Russian leadership, as always, is cunning.

"They can really abandon the large-scale assault on "Azovstal." But according to our data, they plan to involve the Rosguard, other structures, including the FSB, which will continue to attack the plant to destroy our resistance," Skibitsky said.