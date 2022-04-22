70 people were deported from Luhansk region. Enemy opened fire on bus, - Haidai

On Friday, 70 people were rescued from Luhansk region. A bus carrying residents from Popasna came under enemy fire.

As reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"One of our buses did not reach Rubizhne - the shelling started. The Russians opened fire on a school bus with people from Popasna. Fortunately, 25 people were taken away. One of them was a woman with a disability, a wounded boy and an infant. By the way, the evacuation vehicle was driven by a history teacher from one of the schools in the Popasna community. He also brought a humanitarian woman to the city," Gaidai wrote.

In addition, another 45 people from Lysychansk are already heading to the Dnipro.

