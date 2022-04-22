Russians are finishing determining places where they will strike in Donbas - Ministry of Defense

The leadership of the Russian army is completing the identification of favorable places for the main strikes in eastern Ukraine.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The leadership of the Russian army is completing the identification of advantageous locations for the main strikes. This is evidenced by the methods of fire defeat, the form of fighting, the separation of enemy troops, as well as continuous offensive operations in some areas," said Motuzyanyk.

According to the speaker, the greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in the direction of Izium-Barvinkove, near the Popasna railway station, in the Severodonetsk urbanized area near Mariupol, as well as on the road Zaporizhia-Donetsk.

