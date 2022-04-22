France will hand over Caesar ACS and Milan anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, - Macron

France will supply a batch of Milan anti-tank missiles and Caesar self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Ouest-France, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Asked whether critics complained about the shortcomings in arms supplies to Germany and France, Macron said he had spoken to Chancellor Olaf Scholz the day before yesterday.

Read more: Russians are finishing determining places where they will strike in Donbas - Ministry of Defense

Asked whether critics complained about the shortcomings in arms supplies to Germany and France, Macron said he had spoken to Chancellor Olaf Scholz the day before yesterday.

These self-propelled guns can launch 155 mm shells at a distance of 40 kilometers at a speed of six to eight shots per minute. Macron did not specify the scope of this supply. All that is known is that France wants to buy 109 Caesar in 2025.

Read more: 70 people were deported from Luhansk region. Enemy opened fire on bus, - Haidai

According to Ouest-France, 12 guns will be withdrawn from army reserves for transfer to Ukraine.