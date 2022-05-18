For May 18 Ukrainian military in Donbas repulsed 16 attacks of enemy, 8 tanks, 17 units of armored vehicles, 1 plane are destroyed, - UOS headquarters

The Allied Forces continue to conduct a defense operation in a certain area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas.

According to Censor.NET, the press center of the UOS headquarters reports.

The message reads: "Along the entire line of defense, the enemy uses combat aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, launches missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure, peaceful residential areas.

The occupiers fired on 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 68 civilian objects: 43 houses, 2 schools, a construction lyceum, a kindergarten, a garment factory, a railway station, a cultural center, a boiler house, an electric substation, etc. As a result of these shellings, at least 15 civilians were killed (including two families with minor children), and seven were injured.

Ukrainian defenders of the Allied Forces repulsed 16 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues at two more locations.

Our brave warriors inflict losses on racist invaders in manpower and equipment.

In the past 24 hours, the Allied Forces destroyed: 8 tanks; 17 units of armored combat vehicles; 4 special armored vehicles; 6 units of automotive equipment.

Air defense units shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbass. "

See more: During day, Russian invaders fired on Donetsk region 28 times. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS